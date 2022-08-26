North Lakhimpur: The Principal of North Lakhimpur College has been suspended by the Director of Assam Higher Education after a purported “obscene” Facebook chat with a woman surfaced online.

The Director of Higher Education in an order vide letter number DHE/CE/Mics/66/2022/0 dated August 26 placed North Lakhimpur College principal Dr. Biman Chandra Chetia under suspension.

The action against Chetia was initiated in the persuasion of the requests by the Governing Body of NL College (Autonomous) to put him for 15 days earned leave and appoint Dr. Ranjan Borah, Vice-Principal as Principal-in-Charge of the college.

The development came after students’ organizations staged a protest demanding action against Chetia.

Earlier today the Lakhimpur AASU slammed the Governing Body of NL College and Lakhimpur Police for being slow in responding to the matter related to Dr. Chetia’s alleged ‘immoral act’.

On Thursday, AASU and several students’ organizations registered massive protests in North Lakhimpur after Principal Chetia’s purported “obscene” Facebook chat with a woman surfaced online.