Guwahati: Scientists at Assam Agricultural University (AAU) have developed a new technology to produce tea powder from raw tea leaves.

This antioxidant-rich tea powder is expected to revive the tea economy of Assam and benefit more than 500 organic tea farmers in the state, said an AAU official.

The new technology was developed by Dr. Aditi Smith Gogoi, associate professor, department of Tea Husbandry and Technology, Assam Agricultural University. It uses a low-cost process that is simple to implement and can be used by small tea farmers.

Tea powder is made by drying and grinding tea leaves into a fine powder. It can be consumed as a hot beverage or added to food. Tea powder is a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect the body against disease. It is also a good source of caffeine, which can give people a boost of energy.

“The development of tea powder technology is a major breakthrough for the tea industry in Assam. It is expected to create new opportunities for small tea farmers and help to revive the state’s tea economy,” said a tea planter.

“The technology is also expected to benefit consumers. Tea powder is a more convenient and affordable way to consume tea. It can be stored for long periods of time and is easy to transport,” he said.

“The development of tea powder technology is a significant achievement for Assam Agricultural University. It is a testament to the university’s commitment to research and innovation. The technology is expected to have a major impact on the tea industry in Assam and beyond,” said the varsity official.