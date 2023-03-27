Assam Career : Apply online for 14 vacancies in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for 14 vacant administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Field Co-ordinators on contractual basis under Project Implementation Unit, Cluster Based Business Organization.

Name of post : Field Co-ordinator

No. of posts : 14

Educational Qualification : The applicant should possess at least a Graduate (minimum three years duration) degree in any field from a recognized University / Institution. Applicant should have knowledge in computer application, with advanced knowledge of Office Management, proficiency in MS Office applications ( like Word, Excel, Power Point etc.) including email

Experience : The applicant must have atleast one year experience in office management / secretarial work in any public or private sector organization

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in Standard Form along with certificates, marksheets and testimonials through email to cbbo.aau.21@gmail.com on or before 7th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

