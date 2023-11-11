GOALPARA: An adult male elephant has been found dead at Dudhnoi in Goalpara district of Assam.

The body of the dead elephant was first spotted by local villagers at an agricultural field at Dumunipara in Goalpara district of Assam.

The area, where the body of the dead elephant was recovered falls under the Krishnai forest range office.

Moreover, one of the tusk of the elephant was stated to be missing.

According to reports, the dead elephant was part of a 50-60 elephants herd that had ventured out of the nearby Borjhar forest area.

Officials of the Assam forest department reached the spot upon being informed about the dead elephant.