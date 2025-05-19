Guwahati: The government has announced that the next phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts will begin on June 15, with the entire process expected to be completed within a month.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this update during a live social media session on Sunday, adding that an official notification with detailed exam dates will be released soon.

This upcoming phase will include practical tests such as driving, stenography, and computer skills. Additionally, Grade 4 candidates will undergo an oral examination.

The ADRE aims to facilitate direct recruitment across various government departments in Assam. In the initial phase held in September and October 2024, approximately eight lakh candidates appeared for the Grade 3 exam, and around 13 lakh candidates took the Grade 4 exam.

Chief Minister Sarma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to increasing employment opportunities and ensuring transparency throughout the recruitment process.

He criticized previous administrations for alleged corruption, stating that candidates had to pay large sums to secure government jobs. “Under the previous government, people paid lakhs and crores for jobs. Now, only merit counts — no one has to pay a penny,” Sarma said during recent Panchayat polls and the Budget session.

To maintain the integrity of the examinations, strict measures have been put in place, including suspending internet services on exam days to prevent cheating and malpractice. With this renewed focus on fairness and merit, Assam’s direct recruitment process seeks to provide equal opportunities for all job aspirants across the state.