MAHE MET 2025 admit card to be released soon

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is yet to release the admit card for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2025 Phase 1.

Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official MAHE website at manipal.edu.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Phase 1 MET 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and 19, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts each day the first shift starting at 9:00 AM and the second shift at 1:00 PM.

How to Download MAHE MET Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit the official website: manipal.edu

2. Click on the “MAHE MET Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page

4. Click on ‘Submit’ to view your admit card

5. Verify the details and download the admit card

6. Print a hard copy for use during the exam

MET is the common entrance examination for admission into B.Tech and M.Tech programs offered by several institutions under MAHE, including:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

B.Tech Programs:

Manipal Institute of Technology (MAHE Manipal)

Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMU Sikkim)

Manipal University Jaipur

Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

M.Tech/M.E Programs:

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT)

Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS)

Following the entrance test, candidates who secure MET ranks will be eligible to participate in the online common counseling process for B.Tech and M.Tech admissions.

For the latest updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official MAHE website.