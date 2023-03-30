GUWAHATI: Assam Government by a notification issued on March 24, has entrusted all administrative and statutory powers of a Deputy Commissioner on to the Additional Deputy Commissioners, in-charge of Biswanath, Hojai, Bajali and Tamulpur sub-divisions.

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department also stated that the Deputy Commissioners of these districts under whom these sub- divisions fall will have the powers of overall supervision of government programmes, projects and schemes. However, Deputy Commissioners to these districts shall not interfere in the day-to-day functioning and works of these aforesaid sub-divisions.