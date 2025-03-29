Guwahati: An environmentalist from Assam has urged the central government to withdraw its approval for Oil India Limited (OIL) to establish a research and development (R&D) centre within the eco-sensitive zone of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, a biosphere reserve known for its unique biodiversity and fragile ecosystem.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, designated a biosphere reserve in 1997, spans 765 sq. km across Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, with a core area of 340 sq. km. Renowned for its feral horses, the park is also home to endangered species such as the white-winged wood duck, Gangetic dolphin, and Bengal florican.

On March 27, Golaghat-based environmentalist Apurba Ballav Goswami addressed the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, opposing the move. He highlighted that the eco-sensitive zone serves as a buffer to protect the park’s ecosystem and has already endured severe ecological damage, citing the 2020 Baghjan oil well blowout just 1.6 km away.

“The blowout caused significant harm, including a 41% loss of vegetation, a 25% rise in wetland chlorophyll-a levels, and the destruction of wildlife, underscoring the vulnerability of the area to industrial activities,” Goswami said.

He also pointed to the National Green Tribunal’s findings that criticized OIL for failing to conduct mandatory biodiversity impact assessments after the blowout.

Goswami questioned the Forest Advisory Committee’s (FAC) decision to approve OIL’s R&D centre in January 2025, contrasting it with its 2024 rejection of a proposal for commercial drilling in the same area. The 2024 rejection was based on Supreme Court orders from 2006 and 2023 prohibiting mining activities in and around national parks.

“This contradiction raises concerns about the government’s intentions. Approving the R&D centre seems more about bypassing earlier rejections for drilling than scientific necessity,” he said, calling for an independent environmental impact assessment involving local stakeholders.

He also noted that other major oil companies, including ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, and Indian Oil, operate R&D centres in industrial zones with minimal environmental impact, questioning why Dibru-Saikhowa was chosen for OIL’s facility.

Goswami emphasized the need for protecting Dibru-Saikhowa’s fragile ecosystem and demanded the government reconsider its approval to prevent further ecological damage.