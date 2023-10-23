Guwahati: After a group of youth vandalised All BTR Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) president Taison Hussain‘s house in Tamulpur, Assam, the organisation gave the police a 12-hour ultimatum to arrest all the culprits involved in the attack.

The student leader said that while he was in Bijni, his house was being attacked.

Hussain said that he was in Bijni for a program and had no clue why his house was attacked.

He said that he was told that a small fight had taken place near his house in Tamulpur between some locals. “However, later the youth involved in the clash came to my house and vandalised it. They even attacked my parents”, he said.

Also Read: Assam: Drunk youth vandalize ATM in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri

Taison added that the attackers used religious slogans such as “Jai Shree Ram” while attacking his house.

He claimed to have no involvement in the incident, the attackers for no valid reason came to his house near the Highway and attacked it. He also added that the ABMSU office near his house was also vandalised.

Also Read: Can’t stay silent on alarming issue of illegal migration: Manipur CM Biren Singh

He appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP GP Singh to take immediate action on the issue.

Taison further questions how miscreants were able to attack a student leader’s house using religious slogans in the presence of police.

He further alleged that the attackers also threatened to kill him and his family.