Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has called on the Assam government to revoke the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that limits visiting hours at Zubeen Kshetra, the memorial site of the late singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura in Assam’s Kamarkuchi.

AASU has termed the move as “unnecessary and insensitive.”

In a statement shared on a social media platform, AASU President Utpal Sarma criticized the order, which restricts public access to the memorial from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

He argued that such limitations disregard the emotional bond people share with the late artist. “Withdrawing the SOP that limits visiting hours at the Zubeen Garg memorial is important. It is unnecessary and insensitive,” Sarma stated.

The government directive, signed by Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Magistrate of Kamrup (Metropolitan), on October 23, also prohibits the entry of intoxicated individuals and bans the sale and consumption of alcohol at the cremation site.

This measure, intended to maintain the sanctity of the memorial, was introduced after a Cabinet decision led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier that week.

Sarma strongly opposed the decision, stating that while maintaining order at the memorial is necessary, limiting public access to fixed hours does not acknowledge the depth of public grief.

“Zubeen Garg’s memorial is not just a public space. It is an emotional space for millions. Thousands of fans, including children, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals, visit daily to pay their respects. Imposing time limits on them is both insensitive and unnecessary,” he said.

Sarma proposed that the government focus on improving management rather than enforcing restrictions. “Deploy sufficient security staff, assign caretakers, and install Breathalyser checkpoints if necessary to prevent alcohol consumption. But do not restrict access to the memorial,” he urged.

He also criticized the logic behind the time restrictions, calling them an overreaction. “Banning entry after 10 p.m. to maintain order is like shaving one’s head because of fear of lice. It’s an unnecessary overreaction,” he said.

Sarma emphasized that the gatherings at Zubeen Kshetra are peaceful, spontaneous acts of remembrance, not disruptive assemblies.

“If a few individuals act irresponsibly, the government should address those cases directly. Punishing millions of true admirers with unnecessary rules is unjust,” he stated.

He dismissed comparisons between the memorial and other public parks or heritage sites with set visiting hours, highlighting that Zubeen Garg’s resting place holds special cultural and emotional significance.

“Assam should set an example by showing that a memorial can remain open 24/7 and still be managed effectively and peacefully,” he said, adding that brief closures for cleaning or maintenance would be sufficient.

Sarma compared the public grief over Zubeen Garg’s passing to a force of nature that cannot be contained. “The grief and love for Zubeen Garg have grown like a raging Brahmaputra. Trying to build unnecessary dams to stop it will only lead to a flood of destruction,” he wrote.