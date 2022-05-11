DIBRUGARH: Another ULFA-I cadre was allegedly killed in the outfit’s camp in Myanmar.

The latest execution report was claimed by a ULFA-I cadre who was arrested on Tuesday.

He told the police that a former AASU leader who was suspected to have joined the ULFA-I during the CAA protest was found dead with bullet injuries at their camp in Myanmar in February this year.

According to police, Santosh Lama alias Apu Asom(24) was arrested near Biri Basti under the Jagun Police outpost in the Tinsukia district.

Tinsukia SP Debojit Deuri said, “We have received secret information regarding the movements of ULFA-I cadres who were trying to cross over from Myanmar. Based on the input, a joint operation was launched and we arrested Santosh Lama.”

The SP informed that the arrested person was a Myanmar-trained ULFA-I cadre.

“After interrogation, the Lama revealed that he saw Bijay Gogoi’s dead body at the camp. Gogoi was an AASU leader who went missing during the CAA protest and was said to have joined the ULFA-I”, Deuri said.

The SP further said that Lama took training in a batch of 35 cadres.

It was alleged that Gogoi was also killed in a similar way to the two other cadres who were given death sentences on allegations of them being spies.

However, the report has not been confirmed the ULFA-I and the police are verifying the claims made by the arrested person.