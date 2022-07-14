Guwahati: Aaranyak, one of India’s leading research-based biodiversity conservation and human well-being support organisations, signed an MoU with Bodoland University (BU), of Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam at their research office in Guwahati.

The MoU was signed by Prof Laishram Ladu Singh, Vice-chancellor of Bodoland University and Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and CEO of Aaranyak. This MoU will facilitate the joint working of various research divisions of both the institutes to undertake multidisciplinary scientific research, education & outreach as well as human resource development for biodiversity conservation and environmental protection in Northeast India.

As one of the growing universities in lower Assam, Bodoland University is accredited under sections 2(f) and 12(B) of the UGC Act 1956 and established by the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. In the western part of Assam, it is the only institution of higher education that addresses the need for all-around development.

While, in 1989, Aaranyak began working on the applied research and conservation of various wildlife and their habitats and the livelihood development of fringe communities living close to National parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries. Aaranyak was recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India in 2006.

Prior to signing and exchanging the MoU, the vice-chancellor of Bodoland University highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between the university and Aaranyak to pursue diverse multidisciplinary scientific research, outreach and education, as well as human resource development for environmental conservation and other broad aspects of the region.

Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar is optimistic about the MoU’s likely impacts to generate budding students and researchers to cater for the needs for research and conservation in the diverse fields of biodiversity, environment, climate change mitigation and awareness among various stakeholders. This meeting featured several senior noted officials from the university along with the Hon’ble vice-chancellor.