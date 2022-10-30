Silchar: Eight Bangladeshi nationals, who were lodged in different jails in Assam, were deported to Bangladesh via Sutarkandi border post in Karimganj district on Saturday, officials said.

A senior Karimganj district official said they were handed over to representatives of Bangladesh’s paramilitary force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The Bangladeshi nationals including a woman, who were arrested in the past few years on charges of entering the country illegally, were deported after completion of legal formalities.

The Bangladeshi nationals, who were deported are–Md. Lal Mia alias Mohammad Lal Mia Kazi, Lal Mia alias Lalan Mia, Mohir Uddin, Mohammad Abdul Motin, Farid Alom alias Akash, Atabur Rahman, Faima Begum alias Faima and Md. Rahim Mia alias Firdaus.

Among the deported Bangladeshi nationals, five were arrested in Karimganj district, two in Guwahati and one in Cachar district in the past, said the official.

Most of them are residents of Bangladesh’s Sylhet district and they were languishing in Assam’s jails for illegally entering India.

They entered Assam at different times without any valid documents crossing over the Indo-Bangla border.

45-year-old Fahima Begum and 30-year-old Mohammad Rahim Miya were arrested in 2019 in Guwahati, who were later found to be mentally challenged.

“They were rescued by an NGO at Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area while collecting food from a dustbin. Later it was found that both are Bangladeshi nationals. Their country has recognised them and now we are sending them back,” an official from the police said.