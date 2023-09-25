Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Lumding Railway Station in Hojai, Assam rescued 74 wild turtles from two wildlife alleged smugglers.

Based on a tip, the RPF and CIB conducted a joint operation in the evening of Monday on a coach of the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express heading towards Lower Assam.

Sources said that the turtles were being smuggled from Silchar to Guwahati.

Two youths from Mizoram, Lalchhuanlina and Liansanspui were arrested with the turtles.

The rescued animals have been handed over to the Lumding Forest Department for further investigation.