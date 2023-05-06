Guwahati: A 72-year-old man from upper Assam’s Jorhat district died by suicide after a secretly-filmed “porn” video showing him in an intimate situation with a young girl went viral on social media.

Members of the women’s family said a pornographic video clip of the deceased with a college girl had gone viral on social media.

The video clip of him and the college girl was uploaded to some pornographic sites.

Family members alleged the 22-year-old girl from Dhekeliya village under Pulibor police station in Jorhat district invited the elderly unmarried man from the same village to her house when her parents were not home. She enticed him into a physical relationship and the entire act was secretly recorded, which was later uploaded to porn sites.

Police have registered a case against the girl under the relevant section of the IPC and arrested the accused along with her two friends. Police also seized her laptop.

A local court has sent them to three-day police custody.

Along with the video with the man, some other intimate videos of the girl with other men in the area also emerged.

In fact, when such a video with a college boy emerged recently, the girl had lodged a complaint against him alleging that he had secretly made the video. But the boy had denied this and said that he was trapped by the girl and she had made the video.

The girl allegedly has been doing this to earn money from porn sites.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.