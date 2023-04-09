Applications are invited for Field Assistants positions in Office of Jorhat District Administration and Titabor Revenue Circle.

The Office of Jorhat District Administration and Titabor Revenue Circle is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Assistants on contractual basis.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 41

Qualification :

The candidate must have passed 12th standard or higher secondary from a recognized institution or board.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th April and 12th April 2023 from 10 AM – 3 PM

How to apply : Candidates must bring Bio data and necessary documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here