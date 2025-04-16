Assam: 7 arrested after clashes during Waqf Act protests in Cachar

Guwahati: Seven people were arrested in connection with protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act following a clash between demonstrators and police in Cachar district of Assam officials reported on Wednesday (April 16, 2025).

The protest, which took place on Sunday, was organized without permission and involved a march from Berenga Village towards Silchar town. The protesters reportedly threw stones at the police, prompting a mild lathi charge in response, according to Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To prevent further unrest, prohibitory orders were enforced in the district. A case was filed at Silchar police station, and an operation was launched on Tuesday in Bagadahar and Kashipur areas, leading to the arrest of seven individuals.

The arrested protesters were remanded to judicial custody by a local court. Mahatta stated that investigations are ongoing, and additional arrests may be made in the near future. The district will continue to enforce prohibitory orders to maintain order, and any attempts to break the law will not be tolerated, he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, would not be permitted in the state. He urged protesters to seek redressal through the Supreme Court.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Since the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act earlier this month, multiple groups and individuals have raised concerns about the law. The legislation aims to improve the management of Waqf properties, introduce transparency, and implement technology-driven solutions to address existing complexities.