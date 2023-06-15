Pathsala: A 65- year-old man died on Thursday after a tree, uprooted due to the heavy rain, fell on him in lower Assam’s Barpeta district.

The man, identified as Gautam Das, was asleep at his home when the incident took place.

Das was a resident of Sankardev Path in the Barpeta Road area. He is survived by his wife and two sons and a daughter.

The heavy rain, accompanied by lightning, lashed parts of lower Assam including Barpeta on Wednesday night.

Even on Thursday, dark clouds were hovering over the Barpeta hinting at the possibility of more rain.