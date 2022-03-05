Gossaigaon: SSB troops and forest officials in a joint operation nabbed six people from Gossaigaon in lower Assam’s Kokrajhar district for illegal possession of two elephant tusks.

Acting on specific input, the 31st battalion of SSB and forest guards from Kachugaon and Raimona forest range carried out a joint operation on Friday night.

During the operation, the team nabbed six persons near Alinagar village under Gossaigaon police station and seized two elephant tusks and one country-made gun.

Official sources said further investigation is underway.