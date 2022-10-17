GUWAHATI: The police in Assam has been continuing with its relentless effort to “root out” terrorist elements from the state.

As many as four persons have been arrested by the police in Assam for having alleged links with terrorist organisations – Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent (AQIS).

While two were arrested from Tamulpur district, another two were arrested from Ghograpar in Nalbari district of Assam.

“Four persons having links with AQIS and ABT have been arrested from Nalbari and Tamulpur districts of Assam,” SP of Nalbari district in Assam – PK Nath – said.

He added: “Further investigation is underway with few more people under police radar.”

The arrested persons have been identified as Sadeq Ali, Jakibul Ali, Habel Ali and Abu Raihan.

While Sadeq Ali and Jakibul Ali were nabbed by the police in Tamulpur district of Assam, Habel Ali and Abu Raihan were arrested from Ghograpar in Nalbari district.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the police department for arresting the alleged terrorists and termed it as a major success.

“Sadeq Ali and Jakibul Ali lured youths to join Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) affiliated to al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent (AQIS),” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “Arrest of Sadeq Ali is a significant achievement since he had been radicalising youth including Jakibul Ali for past 2 years. He was also associated with JMB and Neo-JMB.”

“We are determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam,” CM Sarma said.

Notably, the police in Assam have arrested nearly 40 persons for having links with the AQIS and ABT.