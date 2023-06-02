Bokajan: A total of 39 cadres of the Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA) laid down weapons before Assam Rifles and Assam Police at a function held at Bokajan police station in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

The group of militants was led by Sahil Munda, Chief Commander; Amar Singh Karmakar, Deputy Commander and Vijay Sona, Chairman.

They deposited a total of 31 weapons, including three AK series Rifles, 19 pistols, five other rifles, two hand grenades and 216 rounds of assorted ammunition.

APLA is a breakaway faction of the Adivasi National Liberation Army (ANLA) and was formed in 2019.

Assam Rifles Inspector General Debajit Mukherjee, Brigadier Sivkanta Shukla from Spear Corps, Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar Saikia and a host of police and army officials were present at the function.

“They have come to the negotiating table due to consistent efforts of the security forces to promote peace and harmony in the region,” said IGAR Debajir Mukherjee.

“These 39 cadres have chosen the path of peace and prosperity under Operation Samarpan. Assam Rifles compliment the youth for this decision and impress upon all those who have chosen the wrong path to return to the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life,” Mukherjee said.

“Families of the surrendered cadres expressed their gratitude to the Security Forces for bringing their loved ones back to the family safely,” he added.