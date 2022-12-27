Guwahati: A 35-year-old woman was seriously injured after a youth attacked her with acid at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said.

Police on Monday arrested the accused, identified as Vastu Kar and started an investigation into the incident to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

Police said the incident took place at 3:00 pm on Sunday when the accused, a local businessman, accosted the woman on a road at Rakhyasmari in Dhekiajuli and threw acid on her.

“A youth from a tea garden asked her to stop, but she did not. He then threw acid on her and she fell down,” the police officer added.

The woman, engaged with the National Rural Livelihood Mission, was returning home from work on her scooter.

She then started running to escape but he chased her and threw more acid at her.

“She suffered burn injuries on her head, neck and ear. She is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Tezpur and is recovering now,” the officer said.

Hospital sources said the woman sustained around 15% burn injuries in the attack.

Police said Vastu, who is married and the unmarried victim woman are known to each other and they were in a relationship.