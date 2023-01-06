Guwahati: Police and CRPF in a joint operation have arrested three people with a cache of arms and ammunition at Ranga in Assam’s Kamrup district, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Fazal Ali, Babli Hussain and Anuwar Hussain, said a police official.

Police recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, and some sharp weapons from their possession.

Kamrup SP Hitesh Ch Roy said that based on specific input, a police team of Rangia police station and CRPF set up Naka checking at the Rangia area.

“On suspicion, we intercepted two youths along with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01ES-6846 and when we conducted a body search, we found one 7.65mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition,” SP Roy said.

“During interrogation, the apprehended youths confessed that a person named Anuwar Hussain of the Suntoli area called them to loot money from a person. Our team immediately rushed to the Suntoli area and apprehended Anuwar Hussain,” he added.

Further investigation is underway, said Roy.