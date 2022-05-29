Silchar: Cachar police has nabbed 26 Rohingyas at Central Road in South Assam’s Silchar.

Police said the Rohingyas, who were travelling from Jammu were detained by police on Saturday after they were found without any valid documents.

“A patrolling team of police, around 2 am, noticed suspicious movement of a group of people at Central Road. They were all found to be travelling in three different cars. After being approached by the cops they could not provide any valid documents after which they were detained,” Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur said.

Kaur said that preliminary investigations revealed that they had travelled to Guwahati in train on Saturday from Jammu.

“It has also been found during the initial probe that someone from Silchar had communicated with them over phone and asked them to come to Silchar. We are now investigating to find out details of the person who had asked them to come to Silchar. After a thorough probe we will know about their plans and intentions for coming to Silchar,” she said.

“These 26 Rohingyas have been residing in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time. We are trying to find out why suddenly they travelled to Silchar and what their actual motive is,” the SP said.

Police said the 26 Myanmar nationals, comprising six men, eight women and 12 kids, were being questioned at Silchar Sadar police station.