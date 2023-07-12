GUWAHATI: As many as 24 policemen in Assam have been dismissed from service since February this year.

This was informed by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh.

Recently, a ‘corrupt’ Assam police officer has been dismissed from service.

The officer to have been dismissed from service was identified as Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra.

He was serving as a police sub-inspector (SI) at the Gohpur police station in Bishwanath district of Assam.

Notably, Dhiraj Jyoti Namasudra was caught red-handed while accepting bribe by the sleuths of directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on December 8 last year.