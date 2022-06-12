Dibrugarh: Sadiya police nabbed two youths on Sunday who are on their way to NSCN (IM) camp to join the Naga rebel outfit.

The youths have been identified as Mohan Doley and Krishnaram Mili, both residents of Sadiya.

“We got intelligence inputs about the youths that they are going to join NSCN (IM). We conducted an operation and apprehended both the youths. The youths admitted that they are planning to join the rebel outfit,” Sadiya Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushkin Jain told Northeast Now.

He said, “We have started our interrogation and both the youths have revealed that they are planning to join the banned outfit. We are monitoring every activity of the youths. The youths can be easily influenced through social media tools,”

Sources said recently several youths have joined the ULFA (I) and now undergoing training in the bases of the proscribed outfit in Myanmar.

“The ULFA (I) leaders are trying everything possible to recruit youths in their outfit. They have been using social media to influence the youths to join in their organisation. During CAA protest many youths have joined the rebel outfit,” said a police official.