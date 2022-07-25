DIBRUGARH: Two persons were injured after they jumped out of the first floor of a building when a fire broke out in the shop cum residential building in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

Locals said the fire broke out at the building around 1.30 am in the New Market area in Dibrugarh.

Police said the shop cum residential building was gutted in the fire.

Two persons were injured when they jumped out of the first floor of the building, when it caught fire, said a local.

“At around 1.30 pm, the fire broke out in the store. Three persons jumped out of their residence. Two of them sustained injuries,” the local resident said.

He said, “The fire broke out due to an LPG cylinder blast. One of the walls of our house was damaged due to the blast.”

Fire services and the SDRF team reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

“This was the third fire incident in the area within one year. Every time, during night fire, broke out in our area. But, we have failed to ascertain the cause of the fire. It has been suspected that the fire broke out in the store due to a short circuit,” said another resident.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra said, “Two people were injured in the fire incident and they are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh. The blaze was brought under control.