Guwahati: At least 13 active cadres of All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) laid down their arms at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and joined the mainstream on Sunday.

A press statement by the security forces stated, “With an aim to promote peace and harmony in the region the Security Forces of Spear Corps have always endeavoured to mainstream the misguided youth who have taken up the path of insurgency.”

The statement read that towards this aim, 6 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps in conjunction with Assam Police, successfully persuaded the homecoming of 13 active cadres of the AANLA.

The cadres surrendered four AK series Rifles, five Pistols and assorted live ammunition.

The statement further read, “Security Forces compliment the youth for this decision and wish that all those who have chosen the wrong path, join back into the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life.”

The statement added, “Families of the surrenderees also expressed their gratitude to the Security Forces for bringing back their loved ones back to the family safely.”