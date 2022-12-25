SILCHAR: Tragedy struck the Barak Valley district of Cachar in Assam after a hillock collapsed in Zirighat area.

The collapse of the hillock led to the death of one labourer, while injuring three others.

One labourer is also reported to be missing after the incident.

The deceased person have been identified as Roman Das.

The hillock collapsed when the labourers were engaged in digging work for foundation of a building in the area.

Notably, search is underway for the missing labourer, who is reported to be a woman.

The injured labourers are currently being treated at a hospital.