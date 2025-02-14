Guwahati: One person was killed and three girl children were injured in a road accident on National Highway 37 near Jalukbari in Guwahati on Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 8:30 am at Tetelia, opposite the Radisson Blu Hotel when a bus (registration number AS01FC0304), en route to Girijananda Chowdhury University at Azara, collided with a two-wheeler (registration number AS01DQ8841).

The deceased has been identified as Prafulla Das, a resident of the city’s Boragaon area. He died while being transported to a hospital.

The three children sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital, where their conditions are now stable.

Eye witnesses said the two-wheeler was carrying four people—the rider and three children—despite having a capacity of two. None of the three children were wearing helmets.

Following the incident, the university authorities handed over the bus driver, Krishna Sonar, to the Jalukbari Police Station. He was subsequently arrested.