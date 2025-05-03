Guwahati: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro has issued a strong directive to forest officials to identify and punish those responsible for the killings three elephant in Manas National Park in Assam.

Three elephants were found dead by forest guards in the Palengshi Beat of the Panbari Range, near the international border with Bhutan, within the 500 sq. km. transboundary protected area governed by the BTC.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, BTC chief Boro emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “We have taken this incident with utmost seriousness, and the officials have been directed to take all necessary steps to catch and punish the culprits. We will not tolerate any harm to our wildlife and will ensure strict action against those involved.”

Highlighting the BTC’s commitment to wildlife protection, Boro noted the significant decrease in poaching activities in the BTR in recent years, attributing this progress to sustained governmental efforts that led to the surrender of numerous poachers.

He further mentioned that these former poachers and hunters received one-time financial assistance to facilitate their transition to alternative livelihoods.

The BTC chief also underscored ongoing initiatives to mitigate human-elephant conflict and expedite compensation for families affected by such incidents.

He cited the recent establishment of Raimona and Sikhna Jwhwlao National Parks within the BTR as integral steps in their broader strategy to safeguard wildlife and conserve natural resources.

Local units of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam have intensified their demands for stringent action against poachers and those involved in the illegal wildlife trade.