DHEMAJI: The central government has planned to connect Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh with mainland India by operating electric trains and inland water transport, said Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah on Thursday.

Baruah said the union budget aims to boost link surface communication in the northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh and parts of North Assam.

The NF Railway has already completed the compensation process for 25-km long Murkongselek-Pasighat (extended) BG rail route and demarcation and land development activities are underway.

MP Baruah said that steps have been taken for electrification to run the electric trains along the Rangia-Pasighat BG railway line, while North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Silapathar stations of north Assam would be upgraded to World Class Station under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

He further informed that the Inland Water Transport ministry is planning to develop a new inland water route connecting Pasighat with Bogibeel (Dibrugarh) for the convenience of the people in travelling and ferrying food and essential commodities through the rivers.

Referring to the Union Budget, MP Baruah exuded his hope that the budget will help the poor people of the region by providing infrastructure facelift besides creating self-employment avenues.

He recalled that the union budget increased 66 percent fund allocation for PM-Awas Yojana housing with a focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

An amount of Rs 79,000 crore has been allocated under the scheme, increasing the last year’s allocation worth Rs 48,000 crore.

The scheme was created to assist middle-income families, economically disadvantaged groups (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG).

As such, the budget this time shares 2.4 lakh crore in the Railway sector to improve rail connectivity in the country connecting the northeastern region.