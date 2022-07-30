Guwahati: The cousin brother of Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gao, who went missing from Guwahati on Friday, has been rescued from a hotel in Panbazar.

Tahang Gao went missing on Friday but was rescued from a hotel here on Saturday based on specific inputs.

Tahang Gao after being rescued was taken to Dispur police station for questioning as to what had happened.

Also Read: BJP MP Tapir Gao asks New Delhi to raise issue of ‘torture’ of Arunachal Pradesh boy by Chinese PLA

As per reports, Gao came to Guwahati for some personal work and went to meet a friend in the Ganeshguri area but since then was missing. His phone was switched off as well.

When he was not reachable by any means of contact, a relative approached the police.

Also Read: Assam: Woman commits suicide in Dhubri, family suspects murder

A cab driver was detained and another person was arrested in connection with the case. Some reports also state that around Rs 5 lakh were also looted from him.

An investigation is going on in connection with the case.