Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Friday approved the creation of 1,632 posts under various departments to enhance productivity and service delivery.

The department of health and family welfare and Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Medical College alone got 1,588 posts created.

The remaining 44 posts are for the department of law, legislative and justice, and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW).

The creation of a Public Health Nursing Cadre was also approved. This will create 450 posts in Groups C, B, and A, and will further strengthen the nursing services across the state.

In another major decision, the Cabinet gave its nod for the establishment of a District and Sessions Court at Seppa in East Kameng district.

This will provide timely judicial services to the people of the district, who previously had to travel to Bomdila, 150 kilometers away.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a Circle Headquarters at Changku in East Kameng district and a new Circle Headquarters at Sapapu in the same district. The creation of a Circle Headquarter at Khazalang under West Kameng district was also approved.

The Cabinet further approved the proposal for enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill and Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. These bills will be tabled in the ensuing State Assembly session.