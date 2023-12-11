Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday that the inter-state boundary issue with Assam has almost been resolved due to the support of the Central government.

Both states signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 20, 2023, to settle the five-decade-long boundary dispute.

Khandu was speaking at the annual Shar Amartala Torgya Festival at the Thegtse Sangye Choi Long monastery at Balemu, a small hamlet at the trijunction of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bhutan in West Kameng district.

“Balemu, like almost all foothill areas of the state, remained under-developed due to one main reason – insurgency. We all know Bodo insurgency, when at its peak, affected the growth of Balemu. All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the insurgency has ceased to exist in Assam and as a result there is peace all along our boundary with Assam,” Khandu said.

“We have proposed to develop all entry points to our state, including Balemu and Bhalukpong in West Kameng district, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities to welcome tourists and give them a feeling of awe for the treasure trove that is waiting for them further into Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu also said.

Referring to the serpentine road with several twists and turns from Balemu towards Kalatang and beyond (OKSRT road), Khandu informed that the road by BRO was built on the old alignment of the yesteryear’s NEC road.

“We have taken up with the BRO and have proposed a new alignment that will start from the Balemu bridge point and go along the river to Kalaktang. This will be about 25-26 kms shorter than the existing road and would be a huge relief for travellers going to Kalaktang, Shergaon, Rupa, Bomdila, Dirang or Tawang,” he said.