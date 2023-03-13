Itanagar: The 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Projected in Gerakamukh of Lower Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to be completed by May this year.

As per reports, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site in Gerakamukh, Lower Subansiri.

Accompanied by MLA cum Adviser to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, MLAs Tarin Dakpe, Taniya Soki, and Rode Bui, Secretary Power Ajay Kumar Bisht and CE DHPD, RK Joshi, Mein inspected the various sites of the project to take stock of the progress made.

Chowna Mein was informed by the officials of NHPC that the project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and two units each of 250MW will be commissioned by June.

Visited the 2000MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site today.



Delighted to see that the the project is nearing completion with 86% of the overall progress made till date. The project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and two units each of 250MW will be commissioned by June. pic.twitter.com/qXrSq4IYRD — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) March 11, 2023

The Deputy CM appreciated the project-executing team and “lauded their efforts”.

After the visit, Mein held a meeting with the senior officials of NHPC and discussed the issues of Subansiri Middle (Kamala) and Subansiri Upper (Menga) HEP, allotted to NHPC by the Government of India in presence of local representatives and PRI leaders.

He urged them to expedite the execution of the project immediately and promised full support and cooperation in its successful completion.