Guwahati: At least 15 cadres of the rebel outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) will lay down arms at Arunachal Pradesh police headquarters in Itanagar on Sunday.

The militants will surrender at an event in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and top police and Assam Rifles officials.

The militants are likely to deposit arms and ammunition during the arms laying ceremony, said an Arunachal Pradesh police official.

The Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) was formed in January 2016 by R. Stephen Naga to strengthen the “Naga army” in eastern Nagaland to have a separate political entity and build up alliances with armed groups of Myanmar.

The ENNG militants are active in the Changlang-Tirap-Longding with reports of extortion and kidnapping.

Earlier on February 23, Arunachal Pradesh Police busted a camp of ENNG militants in Changlang district and recovered arms and ammunition.

Police recovered one AK 47 rifle, an M 16 rifles, a hand grenade, six magazines, ammunition, and documents from the camp.