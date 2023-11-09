GUWAHATI: Action has been ordered against as many as 34 officers in Assam, who have been named in the BK Sharma Commission report related to the infamous APSC (Assam Public Service Commission) cash-for-job scam.

According to reports, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered “immediate action” against 34 officers who have been named in the report of the BK Sharma Commission.

The BK Sharma Commission had conducted an inquiry into allegations of malpractices in the conduct of the APSC CCE 2013 exam to recruit officials into Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS) and other allied services in the state.

The inquiry of the commission unearthed widespread abnormalities and malpractices in the conduct of the APSC CCE 2013 exam.

The report stated that as many as 37 officers were selected by unfair means.

The BK Sharma Commission report had recommended cancellation of services of the entire 2013 batch due to irregularities.

However, all the 37 officials somehow managed to elude the scope of investigation conducted by the Dibrugarh police in Assam.

In fact, many of the 37 officials even were promoted to various positions.