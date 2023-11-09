Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took a dig at Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on a social media platform.

The chief minister of Assam referred to a picture in Nath’s room which showcases Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s picture hanging on a wall while Jhansi ki Rani Laxmi Bai’s picture is lying on the floor beneath that.

The picture was initially shared in X by a user Siddharth Bakaria and the Assam chief minister re-tweeted the same and wrote, “First I was shocked how could a leader from MP insult one of our biggest icons just to appease the family. But frankly speaking, such behaviour is common among most Congress leaders, their high command considers this as a badge of honour.”

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the wall displays pictures of other Congress leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi among others.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly election is scheduled be take place on November 17 which has 230 seats.

The Assam Chief Minister has been seen actively campaigning for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh during the last few days.