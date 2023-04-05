Applications are invited for Process Server positions in Office of Charaideo District Judiciary

The Office of Charaideo District Judiciary is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Process Server on contractual basis.

Name of post : Process Server

No. of posts : 05 Posts [UR-03, OBC-01, ST(P)-01]

Qualification :

Graduate in any stream from a UGC recognized University along with knowledge of Assamese language.

Selection Procedure : A written test of 100 marks followed by Viva Voce will be held

How to apply : Candidates must bring filled up Standard Form of Application along with self-attested Photocopy of all relevant testimonials in support of their age, educational qualifications, valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate, other qualifications and 03 (three) recent passport sized photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here