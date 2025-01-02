Guwahati: Air India Express is further expanding its global reach with the addition of two new destinations: the idyllic island of Phuket in Thailand and the vibrant city of Dibrugarh in Assam.

Starting January 31, 2025, travelers can experience the beauty of Phuket with direct flights from Hyderabad. The initial schedule will feature three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

From February 15, the frequency will increase to six flights per week, offering daily connectivity except for Tuesdays.

To celebrate this new route, Air India Express is offering special inaugural fares with attractive discounts available for booking through their website, mobile app, and major travel agencies.

Air India Express is also strengthening its domestic network with the addition of Dibrugarh, a key industrial and cultural hub in Assam.

Commencing February 1, 2025, the airline will operate direct flights from Dibrugarh to Guwahati, with the same aircraft continuing to Delhi. This seamless connection will provide convenient onward travel options for passengers from Dibrugarh heading to the national capital.

Speaking on these new additions, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to welcome Phuket and Dibrugarh to our growing network. Phuket represents a significant step in strengthening our presence in Southeast Asia, while Dibrugarh reinforces our commitment to enhancing connectivity within India, particularly in the Northeast region.”

Singh further emphasized the airline’s rapid growth, stating, “This winter marks a significant milestone for Air India Express, with our network expanding to over 50 destinations. This achievement is fueled by our rapidly growing fleet, which now exceeds 90 aircraft and is poised to cross the 100 mark in early 2025.”

With the addition of Phuket, Air India Express will offer convenient one-stop flights to the island paradise from 16 cities across its network, including major Indian metros and key international hubs.

Similarly, the Dibrugarh connection will provide seamless one-stop flights to five major Indian cities from Delhi: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Kolkata.