Guwahati: The Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust, an organization dedicated to promoting Assamese literature, has taken a significant step towards fostering intellectual discourse and cultural exchange by launching a dedicated conference hall in Guwahati.

The newly launched conference hall, a testament to the Trust’s commitment to promoting knowledge and creativity, is equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, modern seating arrangements, and a unique architectural design.

It is designed to accommodate a wide range of events, from intimate gatherings to small conferences, workshops, and cultural as well as literary events.

It offers a spacious and comfortable environment for participants to engage in productive discussions and thought-provoking presentations.

“In Guwahati, there aren’t enough meeting places for small gatherings. As we already have a building, we thought of utilizing this space by converting it into a meeting hall, called ‘Sabhaghar’,” said Meenaxi Barkataki, Managing Trustee of the trust.

“We inaugurated this conference hall today, on my mother, Renuka Devi Barkataki’s birthday,” she said.

She added that the trust plans to host numerous programs at the hall, such as storytelling performances, discussions on pressing issues, and interactive sessions.

The hall was formally inaugurated by noted Assamese writer Upendra Barkataki on Saturday in the presence of several participants, including writers, poets, critics, and story writers.

The Munin Borokotki Memorial Trust, founded in memory of the renowned writer and journalist Munin Borokotki, has been actively involved in various cultural and literary activities.

Renuka Devi Barkataki, the wife of Munin Barkotoki, was the founding Managing Trustee of the memorial trust.