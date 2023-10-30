GUWAHATI: The Assam government is planning to build 4000 new state-of-the-art schools in the state by 2028.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam is undertaking the biggest ever effort to build schools in the state,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said: “4000 state-of-the-art schools will be constructed by 2028, i.e. adding two new schools every day for the next 5 years.”

This was informed by the Assam chief minister after chairing a meeting to review the progress in this regard on Sunday (October 29).

The meeting was attended by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu, contractors, empanelled architects and engineers of the PWD.

Assam education minister Pegu said that these 4000 schools would be constructed through EPC mode of contract.

“The EPC mode of contract has been adopted to expeditiously construct about 4000 secondary schools in a phased manner,” the Assam education minister said.