Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the golden jubilee year of Sonari College in Charaideo district.

He also released souvenirs on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration.

In his speech, Sarma urged the students of the state to take on the challenges of the new world.

He also said that our personality is fully developed in the combination of knowledge and wisdom.

He said that the new education policy aims to develop students into full human beings by providing them with knowledge as well as wisdom.

“The colleges of the state should play a vital role in the implementation of new education policy. Every university in the state is preparing itself to launch the new education policy from next year,” he added.

“Four-year undergraduate courses will be started in colleges of the state from next year. The government has been taking various steps for earning knowledge through the education system. The state government will provide full cooperation in various aspects including up gradation of infrastructure, recruitment of faculty to facilitate to introduce post-graduate classes at Sonari college so that the college become a full-fledged post-graduate college,” Sarma said.

He hoped that India will transform its education system into one of the best in the world under the new education policy.

The Assam CM said that India is emerging as a new economic power in the world.

He also said that the world is stepping in a new direction in various areas such as the industry sector, information technology sector and artificial intelligence.

He urged everyone to earn knowledge in the new industrial environment of the world.

He also laid emphasis on earning knowledge about the new technology movement.

To uplift the economic condition of the state in a new direction, the Chief Minister said that the state government has been taking various steps.

The student community should prepare themselves so as to be stakeholders in the progress of the state.