Guwahati: Four migrant workers from Assam have been arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the murder of a 33-year-old man Manikandam area in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district.

The man, identified as K Chakravarthy of Vandayar street in Thuvakudi malai south in Thiruverumbur, was found murdered with his body tied to a tree at a saw-mill in the Manikandam area in Trichy on Saturday.

His body was found with abrasions and swelling.

According to TOI, the Manikandam police started an investigation into the case and detained four saw-mill workers– A Faizal Haque, 36, A Rashidul Rahman, 22, M Soshidul Sheik, 22, and Y Musiful Haque, 28, from Assam.

Police said that the Ashapura saw-mill was run by P Direndar, 42, from Sanjeevi Nagar. On Friday evening, Chakravathy went to the mill and allegedly stole Direndar’s mobile phone.

The labourers caught him red-handed and chased him away with a warning, said the police. A few hours later, Chakravarthy returned to the mill.

Assuming that Chakravarthy came back with the intention to commit theft, the workers caught him and tied him to the tree. They also assaulted him with their hands and left him tied to the tree throughout the night.

On Saturday morning, when the labourers returned, they found Chakravarthy dead.

The deceased, who was an engineering graduate, is survived by his wife and a six-month-old son.