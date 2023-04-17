Guwahati: A 3.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Assam on Monday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake, with an epicentre on the outskirts of Guwahati, hit Assam at 4.52 pm local time.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 17-04-2023, 16:52:27 IST, Lat: 26.22 & Long: 91.54, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Kamrup, Assam, India,” NCS said in a tweet.

The quake measuring 3.7 magnitude was also felt in the neighbouring Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya besides parts of Bhutan and Bangladesh, according to the officials.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty in the incident.