Guwahati: A 32-member delegation of Assam MLAs led by Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary reached Bangladesh on Saturday on a goodwill mission.

Iqbalur Rahim MP, the whip of the Bangladesh National Parliament, received the delegation at a hotel in Dhaka.

Biswajit Daimary, speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday.

The delegation includes both ruling and opposition MLAs along with a cultural troupe and bureaucrats of the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

“It is a goodwill mission and we will talk about the cultural exchange between the two countries. Our legislators and officers will study about transport and tourism industries in Bangladesh during the visit,” Speaker Daimary said.

Leader of Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, mentioned, “How Bangladesh has been using its human workforce for the development, we shall look into that aspect during next few days.”

During the tour, the Assam delegation team will meet the Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament, besides a few ministers.

The team will return from Bangladesh on Tuesday via the Akhaura-Agartala border.