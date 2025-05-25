Guwahati: A major controversy is brewing in Assam over shocking claims made by the Dibrugarh Forest Division under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, a state-run mega tree plantation initiative.

According to a reply received through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, forest officials claimed to have planted an unbelievable 3,31,929 saplings in just 28 hectares of land, an area that logically can’t accommodate even a quarter of that number.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

RTI activist Dilip Nath from Dhekiajuli flagged the discrepancy after receiving the reply from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dibrugarh. “It’s beyond imagination,” Nath said, calling the figures absurd and potentially fraudulent.

Numbers that don’t add up

As per forest department guidelines, only about 2,500 saplings can be planted per hectare (with 2-meter spacing between saplings). That means 28 hectares could support at most 70,000 saplings, far short of the 3.3 lakh figure being claimed. Officials would require at least 133 hectares to plant that many trees, not the 28 hectares stated. If grown outside forest areas, where spacing should be 5 meters, it would take an even more staggering 829 hectares of land.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Where exactly did the Dibrugarh DFO plant these saplings?” Nath asked. “If they were really planted, that’s great. But was it ever actually done? Or is this an attempt to siphon public funds under the guise of a tree plantation?”

The funding trail

According to an official order issued on July 21, 2023, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) sanctioned Rs 1.65 crore for various forest divisions to carry out plantations under the Andolan.

The disbursements were made in phases: Rs 27.75 lakh on Sept 8, 2023, Rs 50 lakh on Dec 11, 2023, Rs 15 lakh on Dec 12, 2023, Rs 25 lakh on Aug 28, 2023, Rs 10.75 lakh on Sept 22, 2023, Rs 60 lakh on June 16, 2024 and Rs 22.80 lakh on July 31, 2024.

Dibrugarh Forest Division was allocated a total of Rs 1,58,40,305 funds under this programme.

The Dibrugarh division reported plantations in Abhaypur and Joypore villages, along with the establishment of two nurseries, one of which (in Moran) spans 5 hectares and allegedly produced 8 lakh saplings for future phases.

In 2024, the division claims to have distributed over 10 lakh saplings to schools, tea estates, and private organizations. Yet these distribution and plantation figures appear inconsistent with the available land and established planting norms.

Call for probe

Nath has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to order an investigation into the numbers, questioning whether the ambitious targets of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan are being gamed for financial gain.

“This isn’t about just numbers, it’s about public trust and proper use of state funds,” Nath added.