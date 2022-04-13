DIBRUGARH: As many as 13 deaths were reported from upper Assam in last 24 hours due to consumption of poisonous mushrooms.

Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said all the victims of mushroom poisoning died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

He said that 35 patients of mushroom poisoning from the upper Assam districts of Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Tinsukia were admitted at the AMCH in the last five days out of which 13 patients died.

“Four deaths were reported on Monday, nine more deaths occurred on Tuesday. All the victims had consumed wild poisonous mushrooms at their homes mistaking it for edible ones. After eating they developed nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramp,” Dihingia said.

He said, “Every year people fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms.”

AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said, “In the last five days, 31 adults and four children with mushroom poisoning were admitted to the AMCH out of which 13 patients have died. 12 of them were adults and one was a minor. The condition of another minor patient is quite critical.”

Among the deaths, seven including a child were from Sonari area of Charaideo district, five from Barbaruah area of Dibrugarh district and one from Sivasagar district.

Most of the victims belong to the tea garden community.