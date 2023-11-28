Guwahati: The commencement of work for the longest flyover in Assam which will be six km, covering from Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan has started.

The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the flyover is expected to be completed by 2026.

The work started on Sunday in the Chandmari Colony area and the Chief Minister tweeted that the work has started according to the scheduled plan.

“As promised, the work on Assam’s longest flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan has begun. It will significantly ease connectivity in this choked stretch. I request all to cooperate during its construction. We aim to complete this important project by 2026,” the Assam chief minister stated in X seeking the cooperation of all the citizens for the betterment of the society.

Recently, during Kati Bihu the chief minister inaugurated the Shraddhanjali Flyover on Zoo Road in Guwahati on October 18, 2023. The newly added flyover has already demonstrated its effectiveness in alleviating traffic congestion in the city.